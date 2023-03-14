Diddy Reportedly 'Exploring Opportunity' To Acquire A Majority Stake In BET

Led by Scott Mills, BET Media Group is comprised of BET and its sister channels BET Her, BET Soul, BET Jams and BET Hip-Hop. It also comes with BET+, VH1 and BET’s production arm, BET Studios. The BET universe currently thrives under Paramount Global's CBS Entertainment Group. The entertainment conglomerate is reportedly weighing its options when it comes to BET's future, which means it could be up for sale.



“The decision to consider selling a majority stake of the assets, which cater primarily to Black audiences, is part of the entertainment giant’s effort to shore up resources to bolster its flagship Paramount+ streaming service and its advertiser-supported free streaming platform Pluto TV, some of the people said," the Wall Street Journal reported.



While Perry and Allen are great candidates, Diddy has built up plenty of experience over the years while running his own TV network. Within the past year alone, REVOLT has had plenty of success with shows like "Drink Champs," "Caresha Please" and its Sunday show "Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes." He also has a past with Paramount Global dating back to his time working with MTV for their reality show "Making The Band."



Variety's source said that while Diddy is exploring his options, he is not currently in talks with Paramount Global. In fact, the New York-based company has not discussed any opportunities with any potential buyers.

