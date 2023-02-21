Lauryn Hill, Diddy & More To Co-Headline Roots Picnic 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album at the 2023 Roots Picnic.
On Monday, February 20, the Roots Picnic and Live Nation announced the official lineup for the upcoming Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. The three-day event is expected to feature the best in Black culture, music, podcasts and comedy. Lauryn Hill is expected to deliver a special performance featuring songs from her debut LP The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in honor of its 25th anniversary. Other headlining acts include along with Lil Uzi Vert, Dave Chappelle and Diddy with The Roots.
Roots Picnic 2023!!!— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 20, 2023
Presales start tomorrow at 12pm ET. We can’t wait to be with our Picnic family again. THANK YOU!!! Head to https://t.co/yjidagVsYG for tickets and more information. pic.twitter.com/hWrDy46bS3
Lauryn Hill's performance isn't the only historic moment that's set to go down at the Roots Picnic. In addition to sets from DJ Drama, Eve, Ari Lennox, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers and plenty more, there will also be a State Property reunion. Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks are all ready to hit the stage as a unit for the first time in years.
Other artists that are expected to hit the stage include Adam Blackstone, Mary Mary, Coco Jones, City Girls, Lucky Daye, Saucy Santana, DVSN, Black Thought, Little Brother, Symba, GloRilla, Syd, Fridayy and plenty more. The festival will also feature its podcast stage with none other than The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee's Lip Service, People's Party with Talib Kweli and plenty more.
Tickets for the Roots Picnic, which is happening June 2 - 4, are currently available now via Live Nation. Hit up their official website for more information.