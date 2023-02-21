Lauryn Hill, Diddy & More To Co-Headline Roots Picnic 2023

Ms. Lauryn Hill is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album at the 2023 Roots Picnic.



On Monday, February 20, the Roots Picnic and Live Nation announced the official lineup for the upcoming Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. The three-day event is expected to feature the best in Black culture, music, podcasts and comedy. Lauryn Hill is expected to deliver a special performance featuring songs from her debut LP The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in honor of its 25th anniversary. Other headlining acts include along with Lil Uzi Vert, Dave Chappelle and Diddy with The Roots.