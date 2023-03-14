Ex-Commanders Starting QB Taylor Heinicke Is Signing With New Team: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (March 14).

"The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, per me and @MikeGarafolo," Rapoport tweeted. "With plenty of starting experience, Atlanta adds a veteran to their QB room."

Heinicke, a Georgia native, will reportedly sign "a two-year deal worth up to $20 million," a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Pelissero.

"Atlanta has said Desmond Ridder is the starter, and that's top-end backup money," Pelissero tweeted.

Heinicke signed with the Commanders' practice squad in December 2020 after going undrafted in 2015 and having brief stints with several teams.