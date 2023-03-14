Kirk Cousins, Vikings Are 'Doing A Cap Conversion': Report
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly "doing a cap conversion on" quarterback Kirk Cousins' current contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 14).
"The #Vikings are doing a cap conversion on QB Kirk Cousins' contract, creating additional salary cap room, source said," Rapoport tweeted.
Cousins is currently in the final year of his contract with the Vikings amid reports that the two sides have discussed a potential extension this offseason, though an agreement is not imminent, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
The #Vikings are doing a cap conversion on QB Kirk Cousins' contract, creating additional salary cap room, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed that the team expected Cousins to be its quarterback in 2023, but acknowledged will look at options before deciding whether to offer another extension during a press conference alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell on January 18, three days after their 31-24 Wild Card Round elimination loss to the New York Giants.
O'Connell -- who had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders -- seemed more optimistic about Cousins and other players' progressions in 2023.
“I’m excited for, not only Kirk, but a lot of our players who will now have a year in the system and can really build off of that,” said O’Connell, who was hired last February, via Pro Football Talk.
Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss to the Giants with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as one rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry, but was scrutinized for throwing a pass on 4th and 8 that was well short of the first down marker and forced a turnover on downs with 1:44 remaining and no timeouts left. The 11-year veteran threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 424 of 643 passing, while leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record, during the 2022 regular season.