Kirk Cousins, Vikings Are 'Doing A Cap Conversion': Report

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed that the team expected Cousins to be its quarterback in 2023, but acknowledged will look at options before deciding whether to offer another extension during a press conference alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell on January 18, three days after their 31-24 Wild Card Round elimination loss to the New York Giants.

O'Connell -- who had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders -- seemed more optimistic about Cousins and other players' progressions in 2023.

“I’m excited for, not only Kirk, but a lot of our players who will now have a year in the system and can really build off of that,” said O’Connell, who was hired last February, via Pro Football Talk.

Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss to the Giants with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as one rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry, but was scrutinized for throwing a pass on 4th and 8 that was well short of the first down marker and forced a turnover on downs with 1:44 remaining and no timeouts left. The 11-year veteran threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 424 of 643 passing, while leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record, during the 2022 regular season.