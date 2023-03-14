Proposal Aims To Reduce 'Forever Chemicals' From Drinking Water

President Joe Biden's administration announced a proposal on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce "forever chemicals" in drinking water, NBC News reported on Tuesday (March 14).

The proposal aims to limit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by setting legally enforceable levels for six manufactured chemicals that have been reported to be linked to drinking water contamination and increased risk of deadly diseases, including cancer, even at low levels. The proposal would require public water systems to monitor the chemicals and notify the public if levels increase the mandated limit if approved.

The call to action marks the first time the federal government has done so in relation to setting a precedent for the "forever chemicals," according to NBC News. A 2020 study conducted by scientists at the Environmental Working Group found that an estimated 200 million U.S. residents may have consumed drinking water with PFAS at a concentration of 1 part per trillion or more.

The proposal is calling for certain PFAS chemicals to be limited to 4 parts per trillion. The EPA has recently received criticism over its handling of toxic chemicals spilling from a train derailed in Ohio last month, which has led to potential contamination concerns.