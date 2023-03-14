Proposal Aims To Reduce 'Forever Chemicals' From Drinking Water

By Jason Hall

March 14, 2023

Water being poured in a glass of water that cast a beautiful shadow on a white kitchen countertop
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden's administration announced a proposal on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce "forever chemicals" in drinking water, NBC News reported on Tuesday (March 14).

The proposal aims to limit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by setting legally enforceable levels for six manufactured chemicals that have been reported to be linked to drinking water contamination and increased risk of deadly diseases, including cancer, even at low levels. The proposal would require public water systems to monitor the chemicals and notify the public if levels increase the mandated limit if approved.

The call to action marks the first time the federal government has done so in relation to setting a precedent for the "forever chemicals," according to NBC News. A 2020 study conducted by scientists at the Environmental Working Group found that an estimated 200 million U.S. residents may have consumed drinking water with PFAS at a concentration of 1 part per trillion or more.

The proposal is calling for certain PFAS chemicals to be limited to 4 parts per trillion. The EPA has recently received criticism over its handling of toxic chemicals spilling from a train derailed in Ohio last month, which has led to potential contamination concerns.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.