South Carolina Market Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State

Is there anything better than a slice of your favorite pie? Whether you prefer a chilled key lime or classic warm apple pie, the sweet treat is the perfect addition to any meal or even just an indulgent snack.

Yelp looked at restaurants and bakeries around the country in search of the best pies around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state where you can grab a delicious slice. According to the site:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.'"

So where can you find the best pie in South Carolina?

Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe

Despite the name, Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe has the best pie in the Palmetto State. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews on Yelp, this spot has lots of sweet treats, including pie flavors like apple, peach, pecan and lemon chess, to name a few.

Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe is located at 842 Main Road in Johns Island.

