Aaron Rodgers To Appear On Pat McAfee Show Amid Undecided Future
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2023
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (March 15) amid speculation over his NFL future.
"Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited," McAfee tweeted on Tuesday (March 14) with a graphic announcing Rodgers would be appearing live on his show.
During an appearance on Get Up Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he would "not be surprised" if Rodgers announced his decision on McAfee's show, which he's appeared frequently for several years.
"I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, that he wants to play for the Jets. But as you've been saying all week long, there are layers to this whole situation," Schefter said.
The scheduled appearance comes after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that Rodgers gave the New York Jets a free agent wish-list after meeting with team officials in California last week. The reported wish-list includes longtime Packers teammates Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., according to Russini.
Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023
"Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr." Russini tweeted on Tuesday (March 14).
On Monday (March 13), longtime former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo reported that he was "hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done," though both Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport refuted that a deal had been officially reached.
Rodgers met with Jets owner Woody Johnson and a contingent of team representatives in California on March 7. A move to New York would reunite Rodgers with recently hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously held the same position with the Packers from 2019 to 2021.
New York had previously acquired Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, in a trade with the Packers in 2008, which led to the eventual four-time NFL MVP taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback for the remainder of his tenure with the franchise.
Last month, Schefter reported that the Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers even prior to the hiring of Hackett, who the quarterback had publicly praised following his hiring as the Denver Broncos' head coach last offseason. Rodgers led the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020, both of which took place during Hackett's tenure with the Packers.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).