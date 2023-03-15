Aaron Rodgers To Appear On Pat McAfee Show Amid Undecided Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (March 15) amid speculation over his NFL future.

"Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited," McAfee tweeted on Tuesday (March 14) with a graphic announcing Rodgers would be appearing live on his show.

During an appearance on Get Up Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he would "not be surprised" if Rodgers announced his decision on McAfee's show, which he's appeared frequently for several years.

"I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, that he wants to play for the Jets. But as you've been saying all week long, there are layers to this whole situation," Schefter said.