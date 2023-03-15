Baker Mayfield 'Finalizing' Free Agent Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2023
Free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly "finalizing a deal" a one-year, $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday (March 15).
On Sunday (March 12), Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs were "expected to target" Mayfield once free agency officially began on March 15.
The Buccaneers are currently without a starting quarterback following Tom Brady's recent retirement and Mayfield is expected to compete with Brady's former backup, Kyle Trask, for the gig.
The Buccaneers will be Mayfield's fourth team since July 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in December and went 1-3 in four starts for Los Angeles in 2022, throwing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 82 of 129 passing in five total appearances.
Mayfield was previously traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers last offseason and went 1-5 in six starts for Carolina, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on 119 of 206 passing in seven total appearances.