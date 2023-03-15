Baker Mayfield 'Finalizing' Free Agent Deal: Report

Free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly "finalizing a deal" a one-year, $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday (March 15).

The #Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27."

On Sunday (March 12), Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs were "expected to target" Mayfield once free agency officially began on March 15.