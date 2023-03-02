Bucs Departing With Another Key Player From Super Bowl Team: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without yet another key contributor to their Super Bowl LV run.

The Bucs are expected to release tight end Cameron Brate "in the coming days," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday (March 2). Brate, who spent the past eight seasons in Tampa Bay, "has a cap hit of around $5 million," according to Fowler.

The former Harvard standout initially signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and finished his rookie season with one catch for 17 yards. Brate signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad on September 16, 2015 before re-signing to Tampa Bay's active roster on September 22, 2015.

Brate recorded 273 receptions for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, which included three receptions for 26 yards in Super Bowl LV.