Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are back together and better than ever and their "strange and beautiful bond" will be put on display for the world to see in a new Apple TV+ show.

The former True Detective stars are set to star in a comedy series that's an "odd-couple love story" that will test the two's friendship "when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas," Deadline reports. It remains unclear at this time whether this show will be a scripted version where the two play themselves or if it's a reality-type series. What we do know is episodes will be 30 minutes long and the untitled show comes from famed showrunner David West Read.

McConaughey and Harrelson are longtime BFFs after appearing in True Detective, Welcome to Hollywood and Surfer Dude, and even regularly vacation together. Last year's "friendship tour" saw a trip to Croatia to celebrate Harrelson's birthday.