Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Reunite For Texas-Based Series
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2023
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are back together and better than ever and their "strange and beautiful bond" will be put on display for the world to see in a new Apple TV+ show.
The former True Detective stars are set to star in a comedy series that's an "odd-couple love story" that will test the two's friendship "when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas," Deadline reports. It remains unclear at this time whether this show will be a scripted version where the two play themselves or if it's a reality-type series. What we do know is episodes will be 30 minutes long and the untitled show comes from famed showrunner David West Read.
McConaughey and Harrelson are longtime BFFs after appearing in True Detective, Welcome to Hollywood and Surfer Dude, and even regularly vacation together. Last year's "friendship tour" saw a trip to Croatia to celebrate Harrelson's birthday.
McConaughey is also in talks to replace Kevin Costner on Yellowstone.
There are issues on the show that involve Costner and "disagreements over shooting schedules," the news outlet reports. Costner reportedly wanted to cut back on how many days he's shooting scenes, which has been a "source of frustration" for co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan. "It is understood to be causing morale problems for the other stars of the show," Deadline reported last month. Paramount declined Costner's most recent proposal to shoot less and instead made the choice to move to another show.