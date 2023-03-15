OpenAI Says Newly Released GPT-4 Can 'See' And Do Your Taxes

OpenAI said its newest version of artificial intelligence software, GPT-4, “can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities,” in an announcement shared on its website, which apparently includes answering tax-related questions.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman showed how the GPT-4 software, which was introduced on Tuesday (March 14), could successfully calculate a married couple's standard deduction and total tax liability in a demonstration video shared by the company.

“This model is so good at mental math,” Brockman said. “It has these broad capabilities that are so flexible.”

A separate video shared by the company showed several new capabilities that were not included in the previous incarnation of ChatGPT, which included the ability to "reason" based on uploaded images.