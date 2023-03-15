Something In The Water Fest Returns To Virginia Beach With Stacked Lineup

The Something in the Water Festival presented by Walmart is returning to Virginia Beach next month, and the lineup for the three-day fest is absolutely stacked.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams announced his festival is coming back April 28-30, 2023, and is filled with dozens of "Pharrell's Phriends." Pharrell, who is from Virginia Beach, created the arts, music and cultural festival back in 2019 to empower the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of his hometown.

This year's festival includes a superstar lineup, including Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Flo Milli, Jay Pharoah, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & Chic and many more.