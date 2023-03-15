Something In The Water Fest Returns To Virginia Beach With Stacked Lineup

By Sarah Tate

March 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Something in the Water Festival presented by Walmart is returning to Virginia Beach next month, and the lineup for the three-day fest is absolutely stacked.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams announced his festival is coming back April 28-30, 2023, and is filled with dozens of "Pharrell's Phriends." Pharrell, who is from Virginia Beach, created the arts, music and cultural festival back in 2019 to empower the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of his hometown.

This year's festival includes a superstar lineup, including Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Flo Milli, Jay Pharoah, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & Chic and many more.

This year also marks the first time the festival is teaming up with corporate giant Walmart. According to Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., "We're excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia's Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we're so proud to be a part of."

Tickets are on sale now at the Something in the Water website. The festival will also be livestreamed on Pharrell's YouTube channel, presented by Bulldog DM.

