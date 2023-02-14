“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director," Beccari said in a statement. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”



Skateboard P has collaborated with Louis Vuitton and other high-end fashion brands in the past. He teamed up with then-creative director Marc Jacobs for a pair of LV sunglasses, which were later re-issued by Abloh in 2018. Since then, he's produced other products for Chanel, Tiffany & Co. and Moncler. Pharrell also co-founded his own clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club with producer and designer Nigo.



Pharrell is looking to get to work immediately to prepare for his first collection. LVMH confirmed that Pharrell's debut collection will arrive next June for Men's Fashion Week in Paris. In between his work with Louis Vuitton, the Virginia native is also preparing to bring his music festival Something In The Water back to Virginia Beach later this year.



Congratulations to Pharrell! See reactions to his new role below.

