Decision Made On Harrison Smith's Future With Vikings: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached "a new agreement" with veteran safety Harrison Smith, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune and KFAN.

"Harrison Smith is staying in Minnesota; the #Vikings reached a new agreement that will keep the safety with the team," Goessling tweeted.

Smith, 34, will reportedly be paid "$8 million with $2 million in incentives" for the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith's contract was set to bring a $19.1 million cap hit during the second year of a four-year, $64 million extension he signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2021 season. The former Notre Dame standout is the Vikings' longest-tenured player, haven't spent his entire career with the franchise after being selected No. 29 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.