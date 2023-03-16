Decision Made On Harrison Smith's Future With Vikings: Report
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached "a new agreement" with veteran safety Harrison Smith, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune and KFAN.
"Harrison Smith is staying in Minnesota; the #Vikings reached a new agreement that will keep the safety with the team," Goessling tweeted.
Smith, 34, will reportedly be paid "$8 million with $2 million in incentives" for the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Smith's contract was set to bring a $19.1 million cap hit during the second year of a four-year, $64 million extension he signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2021 season. The former Notre Dame standout is the Vikings' longest-tenured player, haven't spent his entire career with the franchise after being selected No. 29 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Last week, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press tweeted that Smith had texted him a photo of late music icon and Minnesota native Prince in response to a question about his contract situation.
"When I recently texted #Vikings safety Harrison Smith to ask about his contract situation, he simply sent back this photo of Prince. Since Prince is a Minnesota icon, I asked if that means he’s sticking around. But I didn’t hear back," Tomasson wrote.
Smith was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2017, second-team All-Pro in 2018 and a Pro Bowler six times (2015-19, 2021). The Knoxville, Tennessee, native recorded 85 tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass deflections, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in 2022.