'Ginny And Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Pregnant With First Child

Brianne Howey is pregnant with her own little Georgia peach! The Ginny and Georgia star announced on Instagram on Thursday (March 16) she was expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

The 33-year-old actress shared a stunning photo ahead of the Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami where her baby bump can be seen in her brown floor-length dress. "@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎," she captioned the photo. "thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection."

Howey's Netflix costars flooded the comments with messages of congratulations.

"So. happy. for. you. ❤️❤️❤️," said Antonia Gentry, who plays Howey's daughter on the show, Ginny. Nate Mitchell, who plays Ginny's father, said he "can’t wait to meet them!!! 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."

"OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Sara Waisglass, who plays Maxine Baker on the show.

"Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!" said Jennifer Robertson, who played Maxine's mother.