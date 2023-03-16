'Ginny And Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Pregnant With First Child

By Dani Medina

March 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Brianne Howey is pregnant with her own little Georgia peach! The Ginny and Georgia star announced on Instagram on Thursday (March 16) she was expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

The 33-year-old actress shared a stunning photo ahead of the Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami where her baby bump can be seen in her brown floor-length dress. "@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎," she captioned the photo. "thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection."

Howey's Netflix costars flooded the comments with messages of congratulations.

"So. happy. for. you. ❤️❤️❤️," said Antonia Gentry, who plays Howey's daughter on the show, Ginny. Nate Mitchell, who plays Ginny's father, said he "can’t wait to meet them!!! 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."

"OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Sara Waisglass, who plays Maxine Baker on the show.

"Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!" said Jennifer Robertson, who played Maxine's mother.

Other fans in the comments joked how Ginny and Georgia would write Howey's pregnancy into the show.

Howey and Ziering met back in 2015 at a bar while the latter was celebrating having completed the bar exam, Us Weekly reports. The couple tied the knot in July 2021 after their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.