'New Girl' Is Leaving Netflix For Another Streaming Platform

There's some sad news coming out of apartment 4D: the gang is leaving Netflix!

New Girl is departing the streaming platform next month, according to Deadline. The last day you can watch the show on Netflix is April 9. It's not a total loss, however, as you'll be able to relive Winston's pranks, Schmidt's ego and Nick's laziness on Hulu and Peacock starting April 17.

Netflix got the show's streaming rights in 2013, but the licensing deal has since expired.

New Girl, created by Liz Meriwether, originally aired on FOX for seven seasons starting in 2011. The series centers on quirky teacher Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) when she moves into a Los Angeles loft with three dudes, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) and Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield).

If you're sad about the Netflix removal, don't be. Here's a message from Nick Miller himself: