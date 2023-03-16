Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Made Marriage Joke On 'Family Feud'

“Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife,” added Bliefnick, who looked significantly different than his recent mugshot while playing on a team that didn't include his wife. “I’m going to get in trouble for that aren’t I?”

“Yes, it’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house,” Harvey said in response.

The comment seemed harmless at the time, but is extremely grim in hindsight. Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead last month after she was absent from picking her three children up from school.

Timothy and Rebecca were married in 2009, but had separated for several years and were reported to be in the process of divorce at the time of the victim's death. Rebecca had reportedly filed a restraining order against her husband and his father, according to the New York Post.

Bliefnick's lawyer said his client hadn't ever previously been arrested and the couple's three sons were never removed from their home due to domestic violence issues. The 39-year-old is currently being held at the Adams County Jail on a no-bond warrant.