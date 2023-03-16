Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of Minnesota can be found at Pannekoeken Huis located in Minneapolis.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"An authentic Dutch restaurant located smack dab in the middle of Minneapolis, Pannekoeken Huis (Dutch for Pancake House, naturally) has been introducing locals to authentic Dutch pancakes for more than 20 years. These big, airy pancakes resemble a giant Yorkshire pudding, and they’re the perfect receptacle for the nearly 20 toppings and add-ins. French Silk Banana (sliced bananas, chocolate mousse, whipped cream, and chocolate chips); Banana Pineapple (with rum sauce and pecans); Traditional Apple (Granny Smith apples baked-in, topped with cinnamon sugar); and Triple Berry (blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries), are super-popular, but purists can opt for a traditional Dutch pancake topped with only powdered sugar and a lemon wedge, or (very good) American-style pancakes as well."

For more information regarding the best pancakes across the country visit nydailynews.com.