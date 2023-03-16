Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of Nebraska can be found at Cook's Cafe located in Lincoln.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"Anchoring an inconspicuous strip mall, Cook’s Cafe may look like a no-frills rec room, but it happens to be serving some of Nebraska’s finest breakfasts. The cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy are untouchable, and the big, fluffy pancakes are astounding. You can get them filled with blueberries or strawberries, but if you ask them to top them with some slices bananas and warm peanut butter they’ll be happy to oblige. We suggest you do."

For more information regarding the best pancakes across the country visit nydailynews.com.