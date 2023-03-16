Trump Extends Significant Lead Over DeSantis In New GOP Poll

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly extended his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to 14 points in the latest Quinnipiac national poll forecasting the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is listed as having the support of 46% of registered Republican voters, while DeSantis has 32% in a field that also included several other notable candidates such as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (5%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (3%), according to the survey published on Wednesday (March 15). The former president was previously listed at 42%, while DeSantis had 36%, according to Quinnipiac's previous national poll of GOP voters posted on February 16.

Additionally, 51% of registered Republicans chose Trump, 40% picked DeSantis, 7% were undecided and 1% refused to vote in a hypothetical scenario in which "the primary came down to a choice between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis."

The Quinnipiac poll did, however, appear to list DeSantis as a slightly stronger candidate than Trump in an election scenario against President Joe Biden.

Biden was listed as having a 47% to 46% edge over DeSantis in a 2024 presidential election poll, as well as a 49% to 45% advantage over Trump in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election.

Trump was also reported to be more unfavorable to voters than DeSantis by a margin of 61% to 40%, according to the poll