Ball Greezy & Ice Billion Berg Go Hit-For-Hit During Rare Concert

During their "Miami Verses" show, Greezy kicked things off strong by performing his 2007 banger "Shone," which immediately got the crowd extremely hype. Berg followed up with "I'm Da Sh*t," but Greezy countered with his verse on the song's remix. From there, Berg unleashed fan favorites from "F**k The Other Side" to his beloved "Closer" and "On & On" freestyles. Greezy served up equally amazing radio hits and B-side bangers like Lil Duval's "Smile" and his 2022 smash "Comin Thru." After going back and forth for 10 tracks each, they closed out the show with their collaborative track "Dangerous" featuring the late Bizzle.



Trick Daddy was one of several iconic artists who were in the building to witness the epic show. While some of the best DJ's in Dade County held down the turntables, other artists like JT Money, Brisco, Grind Mode, Zoey and more also pulled up to watch the two legends take the stage.



The rare showcase occurred following the release of Ice Billion Berg's latest album Forever Live with DJ Killa K. The album features contributions from Bushy B, Lil Dred, Gank Gaank, Mirror Monk and others. Meanwhile, Ball Greezy just dropped the fourth installment of his Bae Day album series, which features Plies and Shonte. See more action from Ball Greezy and Ice Billion Berg's once-in-a-lifetime match-up below.

