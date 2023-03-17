Delilah Belle Gets 'Deep & Personal' On Debut Song 'Nothing Lasts Forever'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 17, 2023
"Feelin' like I'm dyin' and it won't pass/ Feelin' like I'm lyin' in a bloodbath," are the striking opening lyrics to Delilah Belle's debut single. After a successful career in modeling— she made her runway debut in the Tommy Hilfiger Show at New York Fashion Week at just 17 years old— Belle is setting out to pursue her true passion: making music. On Friday, March 17th, the singer, songwriter, and model kicked off her musical career with her single "Nothing Lasts Forever."
“This song holds a very deep and personal message that I hope will be perceived in different ways, and will help someone who is at the lowest of lows, get through the pain," Delilah said of the song in a press release. "Because Nothing Lasts Forever... even the good times. And with that, I hope it puts life into perspective and I hope it ensues gratitude for the good times that we tend to take for granted.”
The emotional track was written by Belle, Jake Davis (Monsta X, Galantis, Lady Gaga), and Tayler Wilzbach (KIIARA, Sasha Alex Sloan) and tells the story of "painful redundancy that we go through in life, with a reminder that no matter how hard it gets, this too shall pass...Nothing Lasts Forever."