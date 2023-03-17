“This song holds a very deep and personal message that I hope will be perceived in different ways, and will help someone who is at the lowest of lows, get through the pain," Delilah said of the song in a press release. "Because Nothing Lasts Forever... even the good times. And with that, I hope it puts life into perspective and I hope it ensues gratitude for the good times that we tend to take for granted.”

The emotional track was written by Belle, Jake Davis (Monsta X, Galantis, Lady Gaga), and Tayler Wilzbach (KIIARA, Sasha Alex Sloan) and tells the story of "painful redundancy that we go through in life, with a reminder that no matter how hard it gets, this too shall pass...Nothing Lasts Forever."