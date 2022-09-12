Shawn Mendes Makes Sweater Vests Look Cool At New York Fashion Week

Shawn Mendes made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. Sharing the photos to his social media accounts, Mendes showed off how he made something as average as a sweater vest look fashionable. His choice of outfit, however, makes sense as he has been collaborating with the brand Tommy Hilfiger who is known for "celebrating the essence of classic American cool style, featuring preppy with a twist designs."

Earlier this year, Mendes announced the collaboration with some swoon-worthy photos. He also explained that the collaboration will reimagine the brand's classic pieces but this time, they'll be made from sustainable materials. “We both care so deeply about our planet, and that’s why our main goal is to reimagine the way we wear and we make our clothing,” Mendes said in a video posted to the brand’s account. “I’ve always been so inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand that it is, and I’m so excited for you to see everything we’re working on.”