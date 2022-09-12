Shawn Mendes Makes Sweater Vests Look Cool At New York Fashion Week
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 12, 2022
Shawn Mendes made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. Sharing the photos to his social media accounts, Mendes showed off how he made something as average as a sweater vest look fashionable. His choice of outfit, however, makes sense as he has been collaborating with the brand Tommy Hilfiger who is known for "celebrating the essence of classic American cool style, featuring preppy with a twist designs."
Earlier this year, Mendes announced the collaboration with some swoon-worthy photos. He also explained that the collaboration will reimagine the brand's classic pieces but this time, they'll be made from sustainable materials. “We both care so deeply about our planet, and that’s why our main goal is to reimagine the way we wear and we make our clothing,” Mendes said in a video posted to the brand’s account. “I’ve always been so inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand that it is, and I’m so excited for you to see everything we’re working on.”
At the time, Mendes also shared that he was working to make his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour "fully climate positive." Since then, the singer made the decision to cancel the remainder of his tour to prioritize his mental health. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote in the emotional statement.
Despite the break, Mendes has been active on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his daily life. He even shared a book recommendation with fans on his Instagram Story.
"I'm taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man," he told TMZ after announcing his break from touring. "I think for me it's just about spending time doing things that I haven't really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff."