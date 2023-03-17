North Carolina Couple Wins Largest Fast Play Jackpot In NC Lottery History

A couple in North Carolina has big plans for their recent lottery prize after scoring the largest Fast Play jackpot in history.

James Davis and Marsha Camp, of Carteret County, purchased a $20 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket on Saturday from the Handy House #2 in Smyrna, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Buying the ticket from Camp's place of work proved to bring them luck as they ended up beating the 1 in 320,000 odds to win the jackpot, scoring the $920,665 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a total of $1,120,665.

"I guess that's just the luck isn't it," said Camp. "We are so happy."

Camp and Davis split the win and both claimed their $560,333 prizes on Thursday (March 16), each taking home $399,240 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. Now that they collectively won nearly $1 million, they have big plans to build a house.

"We can build our house now. This is amazing," Camp said, adding, "This is going to change our life."

The massive win wasn't only big for the couple, lottery officials said it also made history as the largest Fast Play jackpot in history. Before their win, the largest jackpot win came in November 2020 when someone scored the $691,417 prize.