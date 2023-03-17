T-Pain Covers Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' & More Classics On New Album

"Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life," T-Pain said in a press release. "I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years."



While he's released a slew of various singles over the years, On Top of the Covers is T-Pain's first body of work since his 2020 project The Lost Remixes and his 2019 project 1UP. In the months leading up to his new project, Pain teamed up with a plethora of artist from Glasses Malone to Wisin Y Yandel.



In honor of his latest release, T-Pain plans to perform the album in its entirety with a live band plus some of his fan favorites during three sold-out shows this weekend at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood. Before videos from that show go viral, stream the album below.