T-Pain Covers Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' & More Classics On New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2023
T-Pain's experimental covers album is finally here.
On Friday, March 17, the seasoned artist came through with his promise to deliver an album of cover songs appropriately dubbed On Top of the Covers. The Florida native leaves his autotune at home as he shows his longtime fans the true extent of his God-given talent. Pain adds his soulful touch to classic hits like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Chris Stapleton’s "Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” featuring his Nappy Boy artist NandoSTL, Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" and more. Although there are only eight songs on the LP, the Nappy Boy founder warns fans that it's *not* a mixtape.
DON’T DARE CALL IT A MIXTAPE 🗣️💿 “On Top Of The Covers” vinyl now available for pre-order. Sweetened with only vocals 🥂 pic.twitter.com/U66c0Sj7Go— T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 10, 2023
"Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life," T-Pain said in a press release. "I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years."
While he's released a slew of various singles over the years, On Top of the Covers is T-Pain's first body of work since his 2020 project The Lost Remixes and his 2019 project 1UP. In the months leading up to his new project, Pain teamed up with a plethora of artist from Glasses Malone to Wisin Y Yandel.
In honor of his latest release, T-Pain plans to perform the album in its entirety with a live band plus some of his fan favorites during three sold-out shows this weekend at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood. Before videos from that show go viral, stream the album below.