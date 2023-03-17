Texas Zoo's Oldest Animal, 90, Is A Dad (Again)!

By Dani Medina

March 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Mr. Pickles, the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father — again!

The 90-year-old tortoise now has three little radiated tortoises to look after, the zoo announced in a news release. And yes, their names are just as cute as Mr. Pickles: Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño! The baby tortoises, in fact, came as a surprise to zoo staff when they realized Mrs. Pickles was laying eggs.

Mr. Pickles has lived at the Houston Zoo for 36 years and has been with his companion Mrs. Pickles for about 26 of those years. Before Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño, they had "one little pickle" who was born in 1997.

The three baby tortoises will "remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to join their parents."

Oh Sweet Baby Pickles!

Baby pickles have hatched! At 90 years young, Mr. Pickles is the oldest animal at the Zoo and is the newest father of three radiated tortoises. These little Pickles are a big dill for radiated tortoise genetics as their father is the most genetically valuable radiated tortoise in The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The new tortoises will remain behind the scenes in the Reptile & Amphibian House until they are big enough to safely join their parents. Meet Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeño: bit.ly/3JHQwXm

Posted by Houston Zoo on Thursday, March 16, 2023
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.