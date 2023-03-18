Taylor Swift Kicks Off 'Eras Tour' With Iconic 44-Song Setlist

By Dani Medina

March 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" with a BANG!

The "Lavender Haze" singer took over Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — on Friday (March 17) for the opening night of her highly anticipated tour. Swift performed a total of 44 songs and the show ran for three hours and 15 minutes, according to fans on social media.

She performed the most songs from folklore, which was released in 2020. Here's a breakdown of how many songs she played from each of her albums, Pop Crave reports:

  • folklore: 8
  • Midnights: 7
  • Lover: 6
  • evermore: 5
  • 1989: 5
  • reputation: 4
  • Red: 4
  • Fearless: 3
  • Speak Now: 1
  • Taylor Swift: 1

Here's a look at the setlist for opening night of the "Eras Tour":

  1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need To Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. ‘Tis The Damn Season
  11. Willow
  12. Marjorie
  13. Champagne Problems
  14. Tolerate It
  15. …Ready For It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22
  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
  24. Invisible String
  25. Betty
  26. The Last Great American Dynasty
  27. August
  28. Illicit Affairs
  29. My Tears Ricochet
  30. Cardigan
  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake It Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Mirrorball
  37. Tim McGraw
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero
  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante Shit
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma

Taylor has one more show scheduled for Saturday night in Glendale before making her way to Las Vegas for back-to-back shows next weekend.

