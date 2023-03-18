Taylor Swift Kicks Off 'Eras Tour' With Iconic 44-Song Setlist

Taylor Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" with a BANG!

The "Lavender Haze" singer took over Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — on Friday (March 17) for the opening night of her highly anticipated tour. Swift performed a total of 44 songs and the show ran for three hours and 15 minutes, according to fans on social media.

She performed the most songs from folklore, which was released in 2020. Here's a breakdown of how many songs she played from each of her albums, Pop Crave reports: