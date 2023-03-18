Taylor Swift Kicks Off 'Eras Tour' With Iconic 44-Song Setlist
By Dani Medina
March 18, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" with a BANG!
The "Lavender Haze" singer took over Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — on Friday (March 17) for the opening night of her highly anticipated tour. Swift performed a total of 44 songs and the show ran for three hours and 15 minutes, according to fans on social media.
She performed the most songs from folklore, which was released in 2020. Here's a breakdown of how many songs she played from each of her albums, Pop Crave reports:
- folklore: 8
- Midnights: 7
- Lover: 6
- evermore: 5
- 1989: 5
- reputation: 4
- Red: 4
- Fearless: 3
- Speak Now: 1
- Taylor Swift: 1
Here's a look at the setlist for opening night of the "Eras Tour":
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis The Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible String
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Mirrorball
- Tim McGraw
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Taylor has one more show scheduled for Saturday night in Glendale before making her way to Las Vegas for back-to-back shows next weekend.