Laremy Tunsil Agrees To Record-Setting Extension: Report

The Houston Texans have reportedly reached an agreement with left tackle Laremy Tunsil on a three-year, $75 million extension that will once again make him the highest-paid player to ever play his position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing non-certified agent Saint Omni, who noted that Tunsil represented himself.

"Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees," Rapoport tweeted. "The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself."

Tunsil, 28, had previously told ESPN that he wanted to "reset the market" in December with the intention of once again becoming the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle in history. The reported extension surpasses San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' six-year, $138.06 million extension, which has paid him $23.01 million annually since 2021.