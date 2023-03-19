Laremy Tunsil Agrees To Record-Setting Extension: Report
By Jason Hall
March 19, 2023
The Houston Texans have reportedly reached an agreement with left tackle Laremy Tunsil on a three-year, $75 million extension that will once again make him the highest-paid player to ever play his position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing non-certified agent Saint Omni, who noted that Tunsil represented himself.
"Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees," Rapoport tweeted. "The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself."
Tunsil, 28, had previously told ESPN that he wanted to "reset the market" in December with the intention of once again becoming the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle in history. The reported extension surpasses San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' six-year, $138.06 million extension, which has paid him $23.01 million annually since 2021.
Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees. The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself. pic.twitter.com/pEC68BRPSu— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023
Tunsil had previously agreed to a three-year, $66 million extension with the Texans in 2020, which made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history prior to Williams' deal. The former Ole Miss finished third in All-Pro voting behind Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants and Williams, having averaged a 91.9% pass block win rate and only allowing one sack and 17 pressures, ESPN reports.
Tunsil was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2019 season and has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons with the franchise.