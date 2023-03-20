Videos Shows Protesters Run Onto Field During Cuba-US WBC Game In Miami

Numerous Cuban natives who fled to the United States, specifically Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, during Castro's reign protested outside the stadium ahead of the game, which served as the Cuban national team's first appearance in Miami, the Associated Press reported. Jose Vilela, 68, was among the protesters who yelled at anyone associated with Castro to leave the community, which included several players who are considered to be government employees.

“We don’t want them here,” Vilela said via the AP. “None. People that work for the Castro family. We don’t want them. They can go any place they want. Go to New York. Go to California. Not Miami. I hope this is the last time they come here.”

Fan reactions were mixed as some yelled, “¡Libertad!" while "USA" chants were common throughout the Americans' 14-2 win.

“We’re just here for baseball, for the sport,” said Cuba manager Armando Johnson said after the game, claiming the team didn't pay attention to the demonstrators via the AP. “That’s what I do ... I’m not a police officer.”