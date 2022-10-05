'MNF' Protestor Laid Out By Bobby Wagner Files Police Report

The protester who was laid out by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi's Stadium has reportedly filed a police report in relation to the incident, TMZ Sports reports.

The fan is reported to have filed the report with the Santa Clara Police Department Tuesday (October 4) hours after illegally running onto the gridiron interrupting the Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization responsible for sending the man and a female protester to the game, claims that the hit by Wagner and an attempted tackle by teammate Takkarist McKinley was a "blatant assault."

Direct Action Everywhere claims the man suffered a burn and was "a bit beaten up but in good spirits," TMZ Sports reports.

Videos shared online show Wagner leveling the protester, who was wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, while running across the field just before halftime.

Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee initially shared a Twitter video of the incident.