'MNF' Protestor Laid Out By Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
By Jason Hall
October 5, 2022
The protester who was laid out by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi's Stadium has reportedly filed a police report in relation to the incident, TMZ Sports reports.
The fan is reported to have filed the report with the Santa Clara Police Department Tuesday (October 4) hours after illegally running onto the gridiron interrupting the Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.
A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization responsible for sending the man and a female protester to the game, claims that the hit by Wagner and an attempted tackle by teammate Takkarist McKinley was a "blatant assault."
Direct Action Everywhere claims the man suffered a burn and was "a bit beaten up but in good spirits," TMZ Sports reports.
Videos shared online show Wagner leveling the protester, who was wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, while running across the field just before halftime.
Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee initially shared a Twitter video of the incident.
Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022
(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC
"That's not making a play," Wagner said after the game via ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous.
"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."
The run was initially hidden from ESPN's main Monday Night Football broadcast, however, ESPN2 showed a clip of Wagner's hit seconds later during the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, which was broken down by the two legendary quarterbacks.
Peyton & @EliManning will do play-by-play of anything... including a streaker on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXsYj9ieqS— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022
Wagner recorded a team best 10 tackles during Monday's (October 3) loss to the 49ers.
The Los Angeles native signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams during the offseason after spending his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wagner, 31, has been selected to the Pro Bowl during every season since 2014 and is a six-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016-20) and two-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021).