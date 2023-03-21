1 Tennessee University Named Among The Top 50 In The U.S.
By Sarah Tate
March 21, 2023
One Tennessee university ranked among the top colleges and university in the country, based on a new report from U.S. News & World Report.
According to the report, the site "[assessed] bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality" to determine its list of the best colleges for 2022-2023. Several Ivy League schools top the list, including Princeton University claiming the No. 1 spot, but plenty of public and private colleges and universities also found a spot on the list. So which college in the Volunteer State snagged a place in the Top 50?
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University tied with the Ivy League Brown University for No. 13 overall. According to U.S. News & World Report, the private college located in the heart of Nashville has an undergraduate enrollment of around 7,000 and an acceptance rate of 7%.
These are the Top 20 universities in the country, according to the report:
- Princeton University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- TIED: Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University
- University of Chicago
- TIED: Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania
- California Institute of Technology
- TIED: Duke University, Northwestern University
- Dartmouth College
- TIED: Brown University, Vanderbilt University
- TIED: Rice University, Washington University in St. Louis
- Cornell University
- TIED: Columbia University, University of Notre Dame
- TIED: University of California (Berkeley), University of California (Los Angeles)
Check out the full report to see U.S. News & World Report's picks for the top universities in the country.