1 Tennessee University Named Among The Top 50 In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

March 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One Tennessee university ranked among the top colleges and university in the country, based on a new report from U.S. News & World Report.

According to the report, the site "[assessed] bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality" to determine its list of the best colleges for 2022-2023. Several Ivy League schools top the list, including Princeton University claiming the No. 1 spot, but plenty of public and private colleges and universities also found a spot on the list. So which college in the Volunteer State snagged a place in the Top 50?

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University tied with the Ivy League Brown University for No. 13 overall. According to U.S. News & World Report, the private college located in the heart of Nashville has an undergraduate enrollment of around 7,000 and an acceptance rate of 7%.

These are the Top 20 universities in the country, according to the report:

  1. Princeton University
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  3. TIED: Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University
  4. N/A
  5. N/A
  6. University of Chicago
  7. TIED: Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania
  8. N/A
  9. California Institute of Technology
  10. TIED: Duke University, Northwestern University
  11. N/A
  12. Dartmouth College
  13. TIED: Brown University, Vanderbilt University
  14. N/A
  15. TIED: Rice University, Washington University in St. Louis
  16. N/A
  17. Cornell University
  18. TIED: Columbia University, University of Notre Dame
  19. N/A
  20. TIED: University of California (Berkeley), University of California (Los Angeles)

Check out the full report to see U.S. News & World Report's picks for the top universities in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.