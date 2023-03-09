2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.

America is a land of incredibly diverse communities. No matter where you go, you can find both the nicest people you have ever met and some of the rudest you have ever encountered.

Business Insider compiled a list of the 50 rudest cities in America, using the results of two surveys that asked Americans to rank which cities they believed were ruder than others. According to the site, "Insider and SurveyMonkey conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the US from a list of the 50 biggest cities." While some cities like NYC and Los Angeles top the list, two popular cities in Tennessee managed to make the cut.

So which Tennessee cities were named among the rudest cities the country?

No. 33: Nashville

No. 36: Memphis

Coming in at No. 33 overall, 2.7% of respondents thought Nashville had the rudest inhabitants while 2.4% said the same of Memphis, which ranked slightly lower at No. 36. According to Business Insider:

"Fox17 reported that land developers were cold-texting home owners, asking if they'd be willing to sell their properties. One resident named said she was getting five texts a day. Another woman had a developer ask if her father was interested in selling. She responded by saying he had died two years ago. 'Thanks for the reminder,' she said."

"In 2017, a nail salon in Memphis was criticized for hanging a sign that said if a person was overweight they'd have to pay $45 for a pedicure, which were usually up to $30. The increase was due to 'service fees.' When CBS visited the store, the owner denied the sign was from his business, although he had considered hanging one."

These are the Top 10 rudest cities in the country, according to the report:

New York City, New York Los Angeles, California Washington, D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California

Check out the full list of the rudest cities in America at Business Insider.