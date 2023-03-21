Sometimes you'll get a craving for a juicy, ketchup-y hot dog and that's totally OK. But when that craving hits, don't you want the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the best places to get a hot dog in every state and boy, that list does not disappoint. "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, you can find the best hot dog at El Guero Canelo in Tucson. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

If you consider yourself well-versed in the hot dog landscape, then you know Arizona is famous for their bacon-wrapped Sonoran dogs. And, even though you can get them all over the state, it seems that Tuscon's El Guero Canelo has some of the greatest. The ingredients of their Sonoran style dog are standard: bacon around the frank, beans, both grilled and fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno sauce. However, it's the bun they use that scores the real points. They nestle each dog in a warm canoe-like bun called a "bolillo" so you can sail away into the delicious Sonoran sunset.

