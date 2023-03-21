Minnesota Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

March 21, 2023

Artisanal Bread carried by junior baker
Photo: The Image Bank RF

What is your go-to purchase when visiting a bakery? Do you head straight for the doughnuts, muffins, and cakes set in pretty, colorful rows inside of the glass displays, or do you prefer to leave with a simple loaf of bread and a flaky croissant from the tray beside the counter? Regardless of your pastry preferences, there is one bakery that serves the best baked goods in the entire state.

According to Mashed, the best bakery in all of Minnesota is Sun Street Breads located in Minneapolis. Mashed mentioned that first-time visitors should try the Downtowner pastry!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in the entire state:

"Sun Street Breads opened in 2011 under the direction of Solveig Tofte, who competed on the USA team for the Coupe Du Monde de la Boulangerie, an artisan baking contest in France. In 2015, Andrew Zimmern named this Minneapolis gem as one of his favorites. The Laugen Croissant with a soft pretzel-like finish has been highly regarded at this bakery, but it's the Downtowner pastry that takes the cake. A cinnamon roll made from croissant dough, the Downtowner is something that those who have tried it would order "'again and again."'

For more information regarding the best bakeries across the country visit Mashed.com.

