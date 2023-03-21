Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in North Carolina to find a hot dog?

Pulliams Hot Dogs & BBQ

Not only can you find great barbecue at this Winston-Salem staple that has been serving the community for over 100 years, but it also has some amazing hot dogs.

Pulliams is located at 4400 Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"When you're in North Carolina, it seems like getting your hands dirty in some barbecue is the right move. While that is correct, you wouldn't want to miss out on the fantastic hot dogs at Pulliam's BBQ either. The Winston-Salem eatery has been around since 1910, which is a good indication it knows food.

One of the first things you notice is the neon red color of the dogs. While this was apparently a method of hiding old meat many years ago, now it's just a tradition. Make your Pulliam's visit complete with a scoop of homemade white slaw and chili on your frank."

