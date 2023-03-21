Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Speaks For First Time: 'It’s Changed Me'

Abigail Zwerner is speaking out for the first time since she was shot by her six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Zwerner sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie and said that she is still trying to come to terms with getting shot.

"I'm not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and the vivid memories I have of that day. I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares," she said during the interview.

Zwerner described the moment the young first-grader pulled out the gun in class.

"I just will never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me," she said. "It's changed me. It's changed my life."

Zwerner said she continues to make progress as she rehabs from her injuries but said the recovery process is slow and grueling.

"Some days are not so good days, where I can't get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I'm able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments," she explained.

"But, you know, for going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive," she said. "You know, try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading."

Authorities said that the young boy will not face charges for shooting Zwerner, but others, including his parents and school administrators, could be charged.