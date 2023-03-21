'Unique' Bear With Long Rap Sheet Is Moving To Texas Zoo

The zoo said it's in "Ben's best interest" to move him to the Lone Star State. "The Gladys Porter Zoo is an AZA-accredited zoo with a long history of working with Andean bears. Their Andean bear habitat that includes a moat rather than steel mesh outdoor habitat, which the group believes would be a more ideal environment for Ben," the zoo said, adding that his previous home in Missouri "met all standards for this species."

As far as Ben's move goes, staff are "providing Ben with excellent care and fun enrichment opportunities while also using positive reinforcement training to help him become comfortable with his travel crate so that he has a smooth journey to his new home in Texas," the Saint Louis Zoo said.

Andean bears are considered a vulnerable species, meaning that they have a high risk of extinction in the wild. Less than 18,000 of these bears now survive in the wild due to deforestation.