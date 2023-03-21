Update On Martina Navratilova After Recent Cancer Diagnosis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said she appears to be cancer-free nearly four months after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer in November 2022.

"As far as they know I'm cancer-free," Navratilova told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later Tuesday (March 21) via ESPN. "I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that's more preventative than anything else."

Navratilova, 66, announced her diagnosis publicly in a statement shared by the WTA Tour's official website on January 2.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova, 66, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. The 59 Grand Slam champion -- in singles, doubles and mixed doubles -- said she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, which led to her undergoing testing.

The 66-year-old said doctors discovered Stage 1 throat cancer and later Stage 1 breast cancer, specifically human papillomavirus (HPV), which is considered to be one of the more treatable cancers.

Navratilova is one of tennis' most decorated players, having won 18 grand slam singles titles, 31 grand slam doubles titles and 10 grand slam mixed doubles titles, as well as holding the record for most WTA Tour all-time wins (167).