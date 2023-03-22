Dick Van Dyke Injured In Single-Car Crash

Dick Van Dyke was behind the wheel in a single-car crash in Malibu on Wednesday, March 15th. According to CNN, the 97-year-old "Mary Poppins" actor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. The Malibu Police Department were called to the scene of the crash where a silver Lexus ran into a gate.

A source told TMZ that Van Dyke's mouth and nose were bleeding, and that he might have suffered a concussion. Van Dyke allegedly told officials that his car slid and he lost control. Paramedics treated the beloved actor on scene, as he had "no interest" in going to the hospital to be assessed for further injures. Known for his roles in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "Mary Poppins Returns," and "Night At The Museum" to name a few, Van Dyke has certainly stayed active throughout the entirety of his career.

Since staring in the broadway production of "Bye Bye Birdie" in 1960, the illustrious actor has won four Emmy awards, one Grammy, and one Tony award. He was honored with the TCA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000, and the Kennedy Center Honors award in 2021. From broadway performances to feature films that hold a special place in the hearts of many, Van Dyke has truly done it all and continues to stand as a force in the entertainment industry.