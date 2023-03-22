Doja Cat Gets Candid About Recent Plastic Surgery & Recovery

Doja Cat is feeling good, looking good and wants everyone to know it!

The "Woman" singer opened up on Twitter this week about plastic surgery procedures she just underwent, including a breast reduction and liposuction. On Monday, she told her followers she got her boobs done, which prompted a slew of questions from her fanbase — who are also excited about news of her newest album.

"How are you feeling," one fan asked Doja Cat, who said she was four days into recovery. Another fan asked if her boob job was an upgrade in size, but she actually revealed it was a reduction, and now she's a size 32C. She also made the revelation that she underwent liposuction.

"Feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast," she wrote. The "Say So" singer also clarified that she "did not get a fat transfer," as some fans speculated about the surgery.

Doja Cat said her recovery will last about three months total, but is pretty happy with the progress. "Wish i could suck my own t------ thats how good they look rn god damn," she wrote.