Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Hospitalized With 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele's son Ever, 2, has been hospitalized with a "scary health issue." The unfortunate news was shared by Lea as she apologized to fans for having to miss a performance of Funny Girl tonight, Wednesday, March 22nd, on her Instagram Story.

"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she wrote on top of a close-up photo of her holding her son's arm. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." She concluded the message with another apology and asked fans to "please send us love and strength."