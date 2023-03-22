Lea Michele's 2-Year-Old Son Hospitalized With 'Scary Health Issue'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 22, 2023
Lea Michele's son Ever, 2, has been hospitalized with a "scary health issue." The unfortunate news was shared by Lea as she apologized to fans for having to miss a performance of Funny Girl tonight, Wednesday, March 22nd, on her Instagram Story.
"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she wrote on top of a close-up photo of her holding her son's arm. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." She concluded the message with another apology and asked fans to "please send us love and strength."
Michele, who is married to Zandy Reich, gave birth to Ever in August 2020 and has been open about her "very intense, very scary" experience with pregnancy. "I've never shared my experience with anyone, which I think is something that—now that I am a mom—I see myself doing in a lot of ways, not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid… I withheld a lot of my experience," she told Katherine Schwarzenegger in her Before, During & After motherhood series on Instagram Live in 2021 per Page Six.
Lea shared that her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis (PCOS) almost made her give up trying for a child altogether. After finding out she was pregnant, Lea endured heavy bleeding and was on bedrest her "entire first trimester." She didn't find out until "very late" into the pregnancy that her child was healthy. She was able to finally enjoy her pregnancy about two months before she gave birth.