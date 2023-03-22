New Bidder Emerges In Sale Of Washington Commanders: Report
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2023
Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has reportedly emerged as the newest bidder in a potential sale of the Washington Commanders, NFL sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adam Schefter on Wednesday (March 22).
Apostolopoulos reportedly toured FedEx Field and the Commanders' training facility amid interest in purchasing the NFL franchise, sources told ESPN. The Toronto native has also reportedly had discussions to purchase the NBA's Charlotte Hornets from Basketball Hall of Famer and majority owner Michael Jordan, but is said to now be focused on the sale of the Commanders, sources confirmed.
Two other known bidders for the Washington franchise include groups led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris -- which also reportedly includes Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson -- and Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta.
Apostolopoulos also recently had discussions to buy the NBA's Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan but has focused on the opportunity to purchase the Commanders, sources told @WindhorstESPN and @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/VNl8ZKqDc0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023
There have also been previous reports of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos having interest in purchasing the team in partnership with hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z.
Negotiations on a sale of the Washington franchise reportedly progressed last week and a sale could potentially be reached ahead of the NFL Owners' Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Arizona next week.
In November, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" in relation to the Commanders franchise last November.
"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BoA Securities to consider potential transactions," the Commanders said in a statement re-shared by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on November 2. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.
Statement from the Commanders says they're considering "potential transactions" pic.twitter.com/2kzruHjw3I— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 2, 2022
The report came days before Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced he was suing the Washington Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, "for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture."
BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture.— Archive: AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
On November 2, ESPN reported that a criminal investigation into the Commanders had been launched by the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia in relation to allegations that the team "engaged in financial improprieties," two sources familiar with the situation confirmed.