New Bidder Emerges In Sale Of Washington Commanders: Report

There have also been previous reports of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos having interest in purchasing the team in partnership with hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z.

Negotiations on a sale of the Washington franchise reportedly progressed last week and a sale could potentially be reached ahead of the NFL Owners' Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Arizona next week.

In November, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" in relation to the Commanders franchise last November.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BoA Securities to consider potential transactions," the Commanders said in a statement re-shared by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on November 2. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.