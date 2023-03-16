Michael Jordan In 'Serious Talks' To Sell Majority Share Of Hornets: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is reportedly in "serious talks" to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (March 16).

Jordan, who owns 80% of the franchise, is reported to be engaged in discussions with a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to Wojnarowski, who said the six-time NBA champion would likely retain a minority stake as part of the sale.

"No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said. If sale is completed, Jordan would be expected to keep a minority stake in team," Wojnarowski tweeted.