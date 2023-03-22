Pair Of Texans Become Instant Millionaires With Exciting Lottery Win

Two lucky Texans became instant millionaires overnight after claiming winning lottery tickets!

A Nevada resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (March 22). They purchased the winning ticket at Mo's Exxon at 411 Highway 78 in Lavon. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, walked away with the fifth of eight top prizes worth $1 million in this lottery game.

A resident from Laredo is also $1 million richer after claiming a winning Ca$h Blowout scratch-off ticket. The winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at H-E-B at 19337 McDonald St. in Lytle. There's seven more top prizes left to be claimed in this game.

In more Texas lottery news, two Texans walked away with $1 million prizes each after claiming winning tickets. Someone from San Antonio won $1 million from the Powerball drawing on March 4, the Texas Lottery announced last week. They purchased the winning ticket at Circle K at 3411 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio. Furthermore, a Lamesa resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game. They bought their winning ticket at Yesway at 1111 Seminole Road in Lamesa.