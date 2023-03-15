Texas Resident's Lucky Numbers Pay Off In Lottery Win

One lucky Texas resident became an instant millionaire overnight after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Someone from San Antonio is now $1 million richer thanks to a winning Powerball ticket from the March 4 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (March 15). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their winning ticket at Circle K at 3411 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio.

The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn (10-16-18-40-66), but not the red Powerball number (16).

In more Texas lottery news, two Texas residents claimed winning lottery tickets worth $1 million each in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game. The Lamesa resident purchased their winning ticket at Yesway Store at 1111 Seminole Road in Lamesa while the resident from Beaumont bought their ticket at Market Ace at 520 W. Florida Ave. in Beaumont.

Last week, three more Texans claimed lottery prizes! Someone from Plano won $2 million for the Powerball drawing on February 25. A Hereford resident won $5 million in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! game and a Houstonian claimed a $1 million prize in the $100,000,000 Riches! scratch ticket game.