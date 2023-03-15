Texas Resident's Lucky Numbers Pay Off In Lottery Win

By Dani Medina

March 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident became an instant millionaire overnight after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Someone from San Antonio is now $1 million richer thanks to a winning Powerball ticket from the March 4 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (March 15). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their winning ticket at Circle K at 3411 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio.

The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn (10-16-18-40-66), but not the red Powerball number (16).

In more Texas lottery news, two Texas residents claimed winning lottery tickets worth $1 million each in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game. The Lamesa resident purchased their winning ticket at Yesway Store at 1111 Seminole Road in Lamesa while the resident from Beaumont bought their ticket at Market Ace at 520 W. Florida Ave. in Beaumont.

Last week, three more Texans claimed lottery prizes! Someone from Plano won $2 million for the Powerball drawing on February 25. A Hereford resident won $5 million in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! game and a Houstonian claimed a $1 million prize in the $100,000,000 Riches! scratch ticket game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.