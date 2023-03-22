Photos Show Sniper Rifle Fall Off Roof, Onto St. Patrick's Day Parade

An ongoing investigation into the incident has indicated that the rifle fell from its perch due to a heavy wind gust present in the area at the time and that the officer isn't believed to have mishandled the gun, according to Gramaglia.

“It's not that it was physically being handled, it wasn't dropped,” Gramaglia said. “I have to wait for the internal investigation to play out. But the early reports that I'm being advised on is it was secured on the tripod with a weighted bag, which is their protocol.”

The rifle fell within feet from spectators in attendance, but was quickly secured by another officer and removed from the scene. Retired Buffalo Police captain Jeff Rinaldo told WGRZ that the fallen firearm didn't present any immediate risk to the public at the time of the incident.

“These weapons are not something like a handgun or something where you could just pick it up and the average person would know how to utilize it,” Rinaldo said.