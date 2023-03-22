Recalled Eyedrops Linked To Additional Deaths And Cases Of Blindness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the death toll has risen due to an outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria from contaminated eyedrops that have been recalled. The agency said that two additional people have died, bringing the death total to three. In addition, eight patients have lost vision in at least one eye, and several people had to have their eyeballs surgically removed.

The CDC said it has identified a total of 68 cases in 16 states. Health officials said that most of the patients reported using EzriCare Artificial Tears before they contracted the bacterial infection. Those eyedrops, along with Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and its Artificial Eye Ointment, were previously recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The CDC said that it is working with state health officials across the country to identify any additional cases. The agency said that symptoms of the infection include: