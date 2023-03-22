Driving can be a convenient means of travel and commuting, and some even see it as a form of independence. It can also be a major headache when it comes to traffic jams, road conditions, and weather. That's not including dangerous aspects like accidents and theft.

Depending on where you live, driving could be more or less of a hassle. That's why 24/7 Wall St. dug through data to determine every state's worst place for drivers.

Researchers say Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area is the worst place to drive in Colorado. They also provided statistics to back up its place on the list:

Avg. time lost to traffic delays in 2020: 26 hours per commuter

26 hours per commuter Incidents of auto theft, 2021: 965 per 100,000 people (661 per 100,000 in state)

965 per 100,000 people (661 per 100,000 in state) Fatal crash rate in 2020: 7.5 per 100,000 people (9.9 per 100,000 in state)

7.5 per 100,000 people (9.9 per 100,000 in state) Avg. commute time to work in 2021: 26.7 minutes (25.0 minutes in state)

26.7 minutes (25.0 minutes in state) Metro areas considered in state: 7



Here's how the website determined its picks:

"24/7 Wall St. created an index of four key measures to identify the worst city to drive in each state. The four measures include the number of deadly auto accidents adjusted for population, average hours lost to traffic congestion per commuter, average overall commute time, and the motor vehicle theft rate. Each measure is for the latest year of available data. We ranked metro areas in each state by their combined index score. A city’s ranking on this list only means that it compares less favorably to other metro areas in the state."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.