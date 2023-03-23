42 Dugg Might Face More Prison Time After Pleading Guilty To Prison Evasion

As part of his agreement, Dugg will have to participate in a 30-day inpatient drug treatment program upon his release, and enroll in an outpatient 30-day program once the first requirement is fulfilled. At the moment, the 28-year-old artist is behind bars at a prison in Atlanta. He's been in custody since he was arrested by federal agents in May 2022 after he touched down at an airport in his hometown.



42 Dugg was initially charged with felony firearms possession in March 2020 after he reportedly fired a gun at a shooting range in Atlanta. Once a tip was made to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), federal agents arrested and charged the convicted felon. Months after he was released, Dugg was arrested again for evading police. In May 2021, Dugg and his lawyers negotiated a plea deal that resulted in three years of probation over jail time and a $90,000 fine. Unfortunately, Dugg was arrested again in Las Vegas and tested positive for drugs.



The probation violation is what got him a six-month prison sentence and two years of supervised release. He was supposed to report to West Virginia to begin his sentence last year, but purposely missed the date hence his latest plea deal. 42 Dugg is set to be sentenced on May 10.



Even after he was arrested, 42 Dugg continued to release new music. Following his collaboration with EST Gee "Thump Sh*t," Dugg dropped songs like "SOON" and "IDGAF." He also appeared on collaborations with Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and most recently Babyface Ray.