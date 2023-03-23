DeAndre Hopkins Appears To Tease Trade To Super Bowl Contender

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to have teased a trade to the Buffalo Bills just prior to reports of the team being reported as the favorite to acquire him.

Hopkins shared an Instagram story that included Bob Marley's 'Buffalo Soldier' Wednesday (March 22) afternoon, hours before league sources told NFL reporter and analyst Aaron Wilson reported that the former All-Pro receiver's "trade market was headlined by the Bills" on Thursday (March 23).

"#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources," Wilson tweeted.