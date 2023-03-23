DeAndre Hopkins Appears To Tease Trade To Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2023
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to have teased a trade to the Buffalo Bills just prior to reports of the team being reported as the favorite to acquire him.
Hopkins shared an Instagram story that included Bob Marley's 'Buffalo Soldier' Wednesday (March 22) afternoon, hours before league sources told NFL reporter and analyst Aaron Wilson reported that the former All-Pro receiver's "trade market was headlined by the Bills" on Thursday (March 23).
"#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources," Wilson tweeted.
Last month, former NFL agent Joel Corry wrote in his column for CBS Sports that the Cardinals could complete a trade involving Hopkins without the wide receiver's approval. The no-trade clause in Hopkins' contract was reportedly voided when he was suspended for a violation of the league's performance enhancing substances policy last offseason, according to Corry, who said "several teams" were reported to have inquired about Hopkins' availability prior to the 2022 trade deadline last November.
Hopkins, 30, served a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season and recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during nine games. The Cardinals hired a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort and head coach in Jonathan Gannon this offseason and could look to deal Hopkins, who is set to make nearly $20 million this offseason.
Hopkins, who was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Houston Texans in 2020, is a three-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017. The former Clemson standout recorded 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns during his first nine NFL seasons.